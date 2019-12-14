For Toni-Ann Singh, it was a surreal moment. Chosen as one of the top five finalists during the Miss World pageant, she went up against India, Brazil, France and Nigeria. The three-hour live event took place in London, and contestants from all over the world showed off their various talents, including our very own Sasha-Lee Oliver who made it through to the top 40.

But it was Singh's powerful voice that had wowed the judges with her rendition of Whitney Houston's 'I have nothing'. France was crowned first princess, while third place went to India.

When asked by Piers Morgan why she should win, Singh answered: "I think I represent something special - a generation of women that are pushing forward to change the world. I wouldn't say I'm different from any other woman on this stage, but I will say that my passion is something that sets me apart."

Singh is a women’s studies and psychology student at Florida State University who aspires to be a medical doctor. Previously she has worked as president of the Caribbean students association on campus.