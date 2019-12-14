Miss Jamaica crowned Miss World. Pictures: Reuters
Miss World final in London
For Toni-Ann Singh, it was a surreal moment. Chosen as one of the top five finalists during the Miss World pageant, she went up against India, Brazil, France and Nigeria. 

The three-hour live event took place in London, and contestants from all over the world showed off their various talents, including our very own Sasha-Lee Oliver who made it through to the top 40.

But it was Singh's powerful voice that had wowed the judges with her rendition of Whitney Houston's 'I have nothing'. France was crowned first princess, while third place went to India.

When asked by Piers Morgan why she should win, Singh answered: "I think I represent something special - a generation of women that are pushing forward to change the world. I wouldn't say I'm different from any other woman on this stage, but I will say that my passion is something that sets me apart."

Singh is a women’s studies and psychology student at Florida State University who aspires to be a medical doctor. Previously she has worked as president of the Caribbean students association on campus. 

In her free time she enjoys singing, cooking, vlogging and volunteering. Her special talent is that she can sing classical opera. 

The global beauty contest was hosted by British singer Peter Andre and former Miss World Megan Young. There was also a special appearance by UK pop star Lulu, best known for her 1974 'Bond' song 'The man with the golden gun'. 

Singh now takes over the reigns from Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce De Leon. She is the fourth Jamaican to win the title.

The Miss World organisation owns and manages the annual Miss World Finals, a competition that has grown into one of the world's biggest, according to Wikipedia.

Since its launch in 1951, the Miss World organisation has raised more than £250-million for children's charities that help disabled and underprivileged children.