Melody Molale, the face of Pond's. Picture: Instagram

The popular beauty brand, Pond’s recently announced the launch of its new beauty adviser, Skin Advisor Live bot, named ‘SAL’ .



The launch of the app was announced at the Unilever Beauty With Purpose Showcase recently held in Durban.





“We want to use technology to solve this problem, by helping consumers gain a deeper understanding of their skin type and matching them with the most effective products. With SAL, consumers can build and optimise their skincare regime – via Facebook – through this science-based, data-led skin diagnostic tool," says Kavisha Vather, Senior Brand Manager Face Care, Unilever SA.





Using Facebook Messanger, SAL is an easy way to help you with a custom skin analysis for a personalised skincare routine. Here’s how it works.





First, you follow the link http://m.me/PondsSouthAfrica which directs you to Facebook Messenger where you will be chatting with a skin adviser.













You then select if you want a skin analysis or skin information.













From there, you have to take a clear selfie. Make sure you have no makeup or sunglasses on when you take the selfie.













After that, they analyse your skin and send you instant results.





After that, they analyse your skin and send you instant results.

It doesn't end there. They also visualize your skin potential - showing you how your skin would look like after getting rid of its problem.





From there, they let you choose your skin type, be it oily, dry, uneven, and so forth. They would then recommend a product(s) that they think will work better with on your skin.




