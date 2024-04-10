Rihanna reveals she wants a ‘breast lift’

Rihanna wants to get a "breast lift". The 36-year-old singer - who has sons RZA and Riot with A$AP Rocky - has revealed that she would love to regain her pre-pregnancy figure.

Speaking to Interview magazine, Rihanna explained: "I don’t want implants. I just want a lift." The chart-topping star is open to getting a "breast lift" - but she has no interest in getting a tummy tuck. She explained: "I haven’t done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars. I’m okay with all that. But I don’t want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don’t want a new navel, and I don’t want that scar, right?"

Rihanna admitted that she's actually "scared" to go under the knife. She said: "I’m also scared of the knife. So if I had to pick one thing, I’m going to pick my boobs." Rihanna also reflected on the changes her body has been through since she gave birth.

The 'Diamonds' hitmaker - who gave birth to her eldest son in 2022 - shared: "Third-trimester cellulite is no joke. "You just see ripples coming from places you never knew, and it’s all in your thighs, because your thighs are carrying the weight of your baby and uterus." Meanwhile, Rihanna hasn't actually released an album since 'Anti' in 2016. But the award-winning star still has plenty of creative ideas running through her mind.

The singer explained: "I have a lot of visual ideas. "It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. "I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals, and I don’t have the songs for them yet, but maybe that’s the key, this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make."