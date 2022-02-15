SA influencer Eva Modika launches make-up line in London

The club promoter took to Instagram to announce that she is launching a make-up line called “Pretty Much Beauty SA”.

South African influencer Eva Modika is making big moves as she launches a make-up brand in London.

“Wow! For me to have made such a huge achievement launching my brand @officialprettymuchbeautysa at the Africa Fashion Collective London is overwhelming. I am proud, and it’s only the beginning. I can only wish for even more. The website for @officialprettymuchbeautysa will be live in 2 weeks,” she wrote.

Africa Fashion Collective London is a platform that brings together African creatives to showcase their talents and launch their businesses.

Quiteria Kekana of Quiteria Atelier is also showcasing at the Africa Fashion Collective London.