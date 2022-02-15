SA influencer Eva Modika launches make-up line in London
Share this article:
South African influencer Eva Modika is making big moves as she launches a make-up brand in London.
The club promoter took to Instagram to announce that she is launching a make-up line called “Pretty Much Beauty SA”.
“Wow! For me to have made such a huge achievement launching my brand @officialprettymuchbeautysa at the Africa Fashion Collective London is overwhelming. I am proud, and it’s only the beginning. I can only wish for even more. The website for @officialprettymuchbeautysa will be live in 2 weeks,” she wrote.
Africa Fashion Collective London is a platform that brings together African creatives to showcase their talents and launch their businesses.
Quiteria Kekana of Quiteria Atelier is also showcasing at the Africa Fashion Collective London.
Pretty Much Beauty SA, which has a wide range of products such as foundations, powders, eye shadow palettes, lipsticks and so much more, will officially launch its website on March 1, 2022.
Modika is also into fashion. Last year, she collaborated with House Of Jarmaine to launch a collection. She also worked with Quiteria Kekana as his muse when he launched the “New Order” collection.
Modika is currently exploring London, making her trip and work and play type of vacation.