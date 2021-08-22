SA’s Thato Mosehle bags second runner up title at Miss Supranational

It’s been quite a journey for Thato Mosehle who jetted off to Poland last week to participate in the Miss Supranational beauty pageant. The North West beauty competed with women across the globe on Saturday night with the rest of South Africa behind her vying for the crown.

During the final rounds, Mosehle made it into the top 24 and then the top 12. When the final five finalists were announced, the medical doctor’s dream of bring crowned were finally within arm’s reach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa) The televised event ran over three hours, with many social media users comparing it to a talk show which dragged on for reasons unknown. When it was time for the final announcement, Mosehle lost out to Namibia taking the top spot, while she was crowned second runner-up at the international competition.

It was a great achievement, considering Mosehle is the first person under the official Miss South Africa Organisation banner to compete at Miss Supranational. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Supranational (@misssupranational)

Before setting off the competition, Mosehle unveiled her Basotho-inspired national costume by Sello Medupe. “I have been inspired by presidents, business owners, waitresses, patients, and the list goes on. If you take the time to listen to people’s stories, you will see the treasure that you can apply to your own life,” said Mosehle.