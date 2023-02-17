Selena Gomez discusses recent weight gain: 'I'm not a model!'

Selena Gomez has gained weight as a result of her medication she's taking. The 30-year-old pop star was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus in 2014 and explained that her weight tends to fluctuate because of water retention when she is on medication, but wanted to urge others who may be struggling with their figure for similar reasons to remember that they are still "beautiful" and "wonderful“.

She said: "I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of (my medication), I tend to lose weight. "I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going for and nobody knows the real story — I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful and, yeah, maybe we have days where we feel s*** but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself."

The former Disney Channel star went on to insist that she will "never" be a model and thanked her fans for their support, before declaring that she does not believe in "body shaming" anyone. Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she added: " (I’m) not a model, never will be. I think they’re awesome, mind you, but I definitely, definitely am not that! So that's it, this is getting a little too much but I just wanted to tell you that I love you guys.

