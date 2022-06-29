Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Selena Gomez wants to change the beauty industry with her cosmetics line

Recording artist Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Published 3h ago

Selena Gomez wants to “change” the beauty industry.

The 29-year-old actress launched her cosmetics line Rare Beauty back in 2019 and admitted that she would like to have an “open conversation” about how beauty relates to mental health and has launched a fund through the brand to aid mental struggles.

She said: “My hope with Rare Beauty is that we have open conversations around beauty and mental health and can change the industry by breaking down unrealistic standards of beauty together.

“That’s why launching Rare Impact alongside the brand was so important to me.  We created the Rare Impact Fund to help supply more people with more resources that support their mental health.

“1% of all Rare Beauty sales is dedicated to the Rare Impact Fund – and with our launch in the UK, Space NK will be donating an additional 1% of their Rare Beauty sales."

The “Love You To Lose Me” hitmaker – who shot to fame as a child actress and became known around the world through her Disney Channel sitcom “Wizards of Waverly Place” – went on to admit that growing up in the public eye came with "a lot of pressure" but has stopped trying to conform to beauty standards in recent years.

She told Glamour Magazine UK: “Being in the public eye from such an early age certainly comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging, and commenting on the way you look.

“Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted.”

