Sharon Osbourne has nothing left to ‘stretch, pull [or] cut’

Sharon Osbourne believes she has nothing left to “stretch, pull [or] cut”. The 71-year-old star has undergone a number of cosmetic surgery procedures over the years but after “frightening” herself with a botched facelift, she’s vowed never to go under the knife again.

She told Best magazine: “I had a facelift three-and-a-half years ago and it was the worst because the guy messed up. “I was left with one eye higher than the other. It took a year to put it all right. "I frightened myself with what happened.

“I won’t do anymore – there’s nothing left to stretch, pull, cut.

“It’s taken years for me to say it but this is me. It’s time to leave well alone.” The former ‘X Factor’ judge also admitted she’s gone too far after using weight-loss drug Ozempic but she’s now finding it hard to put the pounds back on. She said: “I currently weigh just over 7st and I need to put on 10lbs but I don’t seem to be able to.

Osbourne previously claimed she was left looking like “Quasimodo” after her botched face lift. She said: “There’s not one part of my body that I haven't had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever. “I’ve been messed up many times. This last one was a kind of fix-it job from the guy that did it before.

“I looked like Quasimodo, because I had one eye here, one eye there. It was wicked.” And she also admitted she looked like a “cyclops”. She fumed to the Sunday Times newspaper: “I’m telling you, it was horrendous. I’m, like (to the surgeon), ‘You’ve got to be joking.’