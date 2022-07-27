Should you mix moisturisers and vitamin C for your winter skincare routine?

With traditional skincare must-haves like regular face washes and cleansers, a whole new range of skincare ingredients has made its way onto the market and while that is great, it’s left many unsure of where to start. Sabashni Naidoo, managing director at Amani Spa Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, shares a guide for face care tips for men and women.

Here’s how to keep your skin glowing all year long with the right mix of products. The basics Traditionally, skin care regimens include three steps, washing, cleansing, and moisturising.

The wash cleans the skin of any build-up from the day or night’s sleep, Cleanser gives a deeper clean, and the moisturiser locks in hydration. You should always wash your skin in the morning and before you go to bed at night. However, during winter rather opt for an oil- or cream-based cleanser instead of a gel cleanser, to keep the skin soft and hydrated. Adding moisture

Why do we add moisture to our skin? For oily skin, moisturising can help the body know not to produce excess sebum, for dryer skin it helps create a layer of protection in the skin so that it doesn’t crack or dry out. If you can, invest in a good quality hydrating serum and skin booster. These little gems add a deeper layer of moisture to your face. Top it off with a good face cream to lock it in. One of the trending ingredients this year is ceramides. Ceramides are fatty acids that are naturally found in the body. Applying them to your skin gives you an extra moisture lock-in and keeps the environmental skin stressors locked out.

Serums Serums are a secret weapon for adding something extra to your morning and night skincare routines. Picture: cottonbro, Pexels ‘’If you love eating foods containing vitamin C, you’ll enjoy this one. Vita C serum, when applied to the skin, boosts collagen production, reduces wrinkles, and adds a natural glow. It has the most uplifting smell of delicious oranges and is filled with antioxidants,’’ Naidoo says.

Serums are like a secret weapon for adding something a little extra to those morning and night skincare routines. Serums include skin peeling and exfoliating ingredients, probiotic or antibacterial ingredients, or antioxidant-rich ingredients. Clean and clear

According to Naidoo, professional extraction helps to clear pores of sebum build-up. They also help to reduce the appearance of large pores via the process of unclogging. “The most basic spa facials should include an extraction after steaming and cleansing. A professional skin care treatment every four to eight weeks will do wonders for winter skin,’’ Naidoo says. Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, has Esse hydroboost facial – a treatment that boosts and builds healthy skin naturally, including a Babor skin renewal treatment, which reinvigorates and instantly rejuvenates the skin. We swear by these treatments!