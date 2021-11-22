Shudufhadzo Musida jets off to Puerto Rico for Miss World contest

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida has left for Puerto Rico to represent South Africa at the 70th Miss World pageant. Taking place at San Juan on December 16, the upcoming Miss World will see Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica crown her successor at the end of the event.

Musida will be representing South Africa against contestants from 109 other countries in the competition. She is super excited to finally take on the world stage since she was supposed to participate at the Miss World 2020, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida) “The time has finally come, and to say that I’m excited is a complete understatement. I’m so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to represent the country that raised me, which gave me a voice and made me the woman I am today on the Miss World stage. I carry every one of you in my heart as I embark on this journey of a lifetime, and I humbly ask that you please join me! Sending you all my love,” said the beauty queen.

Cape Town-based designer Warrick Gautier is responsible for Musida’s final gown at the Miss World Pageant. He says the gown was inspired by the Buhle crown, a masterpiece that Musida wore during her reign as Miss South Africa. “The Designer of the World dress has been inspired by the Miss South Africa crown Buhle, and its refined African geometric details are carried through with crystal beadwork creating a glamorous and sensual piece. The fitted silhouette in a cherry red crepe serves to showcase Miss South Africa as a strong and confident woman. Attached is a silk chiffon cape to show that women can be both strong and feminine. The beaded off-shoulder detail is inspired by Buhle to celebrate her country and the people she is representing.