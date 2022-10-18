Silicone-based hair products might give you instant shine but can cause long-term hair damage

Everyone wants super shiny, healthy-looking hair even if you have to fake it. There are so many products on the market that promise shiny hair many of which contain silicone.

It’s undeniable that applying a silicone-based product to your hair will give you instant shine. But just because it looks shiny, doesn’t mean it’s healthy or that the product is in fact nourishing your hair. It’s simply a quick fix that can cause more harm than good over time. Fake shine isn’t healthy. Picture: Pexels Silicone simply coats the hair shafts which doesn’t allow it to breathe. It reduces moisture, weighs the hair down, increases hair breakage, attracts dirt and grime and dries the hair out making it brittle and lifeless over time.

Besides it being damaging to your hair it’s not exactly environmentally friendly either. Since it’s a product similar to plastic it doesn’t break down easily. Haircare expert Robyn Kramer says there is a healthier and more sustainable option. “A sustainable alternative is to use natural oil products for your hair that are gentle, provide nutrition and allow your hair to breathe. Natural oils make sure that, in both the medium and long term, your hair will actually really be healthy. Not fake shine.”

Kramer firmly believes that keeping the skin on your scalp and body well-nourished with the nutrients it requires for repair and cell turnover, is the key to healthy hair and skin. She developed a range of natural oils that have become the front-runner in the Abyssinian oil category. Her MyAbby™ Abyssinian Face Oil Rose was selected as Product of the Year in the Care and Beauty sector, a South African first, at the 34th SANA International Exhibition for Organic and Natural Products in Bologna, Italy. She says “real shine occurs when your hair is properly hydrated and healthy”.