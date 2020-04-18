Since you can't go to the spa, bring the spa to you

Steenberg Spa knows exactly how you can quarantine yourself with these at-home beauty treatments.

Using only a handful of ingredients from your kitchen you can try these simple recipes for a full-body treatment that will leave you feeling rejuvenated.

Two-step mini facial

Cleanse the skin as per usual and proceed to exfoliate with an easy oats and honey mix to remove the dead skin cells. Oats are considered natural cleansers, rich in antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties, they work well as an exfoliator while unclogging the pores too. Honey is naturally antibacterial and aids in clarifying, healing, soothing and moisturising the skin.





Soak the oats in water with a little bit of honey and then, using the fingertips, apply it to the face in circular motions for two to three minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water, and then moisturise.