Since you can't go to the spa, bring the spa to you
Steenberg Spa knows exactly how you can quarantine yourself with these at-home beauty treatments.
Using only a handful of ingredients from your kitchen you can try these simple recipes for a full-body treatment that will leave you feeling rejuvenated.
Two-step mini facial
Cleanse the skin as per usual and proceed to exfoliate with an easy oats and honey mix to remove the dead skin cells. Oats are considered natural cleansers, rich in antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties, they work well as an exfoliator while unclogging the pores too. Honey is naturally antibacterial and aids in clarifying, healing, soothing and moisturising the skin.
Soak the oats in water with a little bit of honey and then, using the fingertips, apply it to the face in circular motions for two to three minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water, and then moisturise.
Tighten the pores
Egg white protein is well known for its anti-ageing properties and will tone and tighten your pores.
Using only one egg, separate the white from the yolk and apply it to the skin for 10 to 15 minutes and then rinse with lukewarm water. Don't forget to moisturise your skin afterwards.
Body scrub
Brown sugar and olive oil easily removes dead skin. The sugar granules aid in creating a smoother and more radiant appearance on the skin. The vitamin rich olive oil is a well known natural moisturiser with many more health benefits.
Exfoliate and moisturise the whole body with this quick and easy sugar scrub that has been used as a beauty aid since ancient times. Rinse and moisturise with your favourite body lotion.