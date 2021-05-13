'Skeem Saam' actress Amanda Manku launches fragrance range

“Skeem Saam” actress Amanda Manku, who plays the role of Lizzy Thobagkale is launching a fragrance range.

Taking to Instagram, where she has over 72k followers, the sportscaster shared images of her new fragrance line, “AmaScent”.

She said: “I'm so excited to finally take this step in growing my baby. @amascent is a concept that came about in 2017 after I had my bundle of joy with the aim of assisting those who wanted to have an extra income and of course those who LOVE to smell good. @amascent we have a variety of fragrances for men and women inspired by some of your popular scents.”

Manku joins other local celebrities including Boity Thulo, Zodwa Wabantu, and Innocent Matijane - who also have fragrance lines.

In September last year, Thulo announced her partnership with Halo Heritage to launch a perfume, “Boity Pink Sapphire”.

“I’m so excited to finally let you know about this passion project. I’ve partnered with @HaloHeritage to create Boity Pink Sapphire.

“A scent fit for a powerful, African Queen. A first-of-its-kind Eau de Parfum experience,” she said at that time.

Reality TV star Matijane also launched his unisex perfume range in September last year. He has also expanded his brands to selling handbags and bucket hats.

Wabantu’s fragrances Touchable Day and Touchable Night were launched in December 2019.