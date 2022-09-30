Skincare expert shares top tips on how to protect your skin against ageing during summer

With summer on our doorstep we’re excited to get outdoors and bask in the sun. As much as we all love being outdoors in summer, our skin does take a toll during the festive season (which is coming up pretty soon) especially.

“At least 80% of skin ageing is a result of extrinsic factors (sun exposure, stress, sleep, diet etc) and even more if you have a high sugar diet or smoke,” says Dr Judey Pretorius, a leading biomedical scientist and founder of Biomedical Emporium. Effectively, that means you can slow skin ageing to a large degree. Dr Pretorius believes that a consistent skincare routine will impact the seasonal stressors on your skin. Here are her tips on how you can protect your skin during summer.

Be gentle on your skin If your skin is prone to irritation and allergies (especially fair skin types), then you should avoid using skin care products that contain fragrances and dyes. Also avoid skin care products that contain preservatives (and irritants) like methyl and propyl parabens. Avoid skin care products that contain preservatives. Picture: Sora Shimazaki Pexels Keep it fresh

Don’t use expired skincare products. In general, try to be disciplined with your skincare routine, ensuring that you finish your products in a timeous fashion. Get your glow on If you have a big date up ahead, and you would like your skin to have a revitalised and naturally illuminating appearance, up the ante by booking a 25% Glycolic acid peel four days prior to your event. This milder peel aids in dead skin cell removal and collagen contraction.

Banish breakouts If you struggle with intermittent breakouts, try using your cleanser (left on overnight) as a spot treatment. Opt for a cleanser that contains salicylic acid or lactic acid as these have anti-inflammatory properties. They are also naturally anti-microbial which are both famed breakout busters.

Try using your cleanser on your breakouts. Picture: Andrea Piacquadio Pexels Maintenance is key Follow a basic, three step skincare routine for both mornings and evenings. I propose the following: Morning

1. Cleanse 2. Apply a serum rich in hyaluronic acid 3. Apply a moisturiser with an SPF

Evening 1. Cleanse 2. Apply a serum rich in niacinamide and retinol