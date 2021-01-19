Skinimalism is the new skincare trend that embraces all things natural

Skinimalism is a new beauty trend that’s pushing the focus from harsh products, airbrushed complexions and caked on make-up to embracing skin that is glowing, natural and perfectly imperfect. Pinterest's trend predictions report for 2021 reveal a surge in searches for all things natural when it comes to skincare. From how to get a natural facelift to make-up that gives your skin glow from within, here’s everything you need to know about this raw beauty trend called “skinimalism”. How to embrace skinimalism: Face yoga

Get snatched and sculpted for selfies without going under the knife with facial yoga, a non invasive way to achieve a natural facelift.

Focussed on relaxing and toning muscles, it helps relieve built up tension that you probably didn’t even realise you were carrying around.

From clenched jaws to furrowed brows and even strained eye muscles, it’s important to unwind after a full day of talking, smiling, frowning, eating and staring at a computer screen.

Through light exercise and massage you can workout the 57 muscles that function throughout your face.

There are claims that incorporating this practice into your everyday exercise routine can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles and carve out facial features that are hidden.

Watch how to do face yoga exercises:

Glowing skin

Clear skin with a natural glow is the hallmark of health and beauty in 2021. From serums to facials, it seems people will try out anything to achieve this at home.

Whether it’s adding several extra steps to night-time skincare routines or learning how to effectively make use of the products already in their bathroom cabinets, there are so many ways to give your skin a rejuvenating boost.

Face masks are an undeniably luxurious aspect of self care that allows the body and mind to rest whilst your skin passively absorbs the benefits of what the mask has to offer.

According to Pinterest, one of the trending search terms is “aloe vera face mask”.

Aloe vera is moisturising to the skin, has anti-inflammatory qualities and the ability to help reduce blemishes as well as a host of other benefits.

How to make an aloe vera mask at home:

Natural make-up

Everybody envies the fresh faced, rosy cheeked, berry stained lipped women seen in movies.

Without going under the knife or spending thousands of rands at a dermatologist, you can achieve this look just by popping open your make-up bag and following a few simple steps.

Here’s a few tips on how to get the look:

The base for natural make-up is having well moisturised skin. This will allow for a smoother application that doesn’t appear caked-on.

To achieve a face that is natural and refreshed, ditch the foundation for concealer. Cover up dark circles and imperfections and use your fingers to blend it into your skin.

Forgo the lipstick for the juiciness of lip tint that provides just the right amount of rouging. Dot a droplet or two on the centre of your lips and use your finger to blend it outwards

Pat a little lip gloss over your lips for some sheen. Its ability to reflect and absorb light offers wearers a much fuller pout without the need for over-lining.

Flush your face with cream blush by applying it to the apples of your cheeks and blending it upwards towards your hairline (just above the ear).

Pick a bronzer with photo-luminescent pigments to gently define your features, rather than carving out harsh lines.

Use a clear or tinted gel to keep your eyebrow hairs in place throughout the day and brush up your brow hairs for a feathery look.

Home-made skincare

There are so many benefits to trying a more natural beauty regimen. Whether you want to do your bit for the environment, give your body a break from chemicals or are simply looking to save money, there’s no better way to achieve any of these than by going the DIY route.

According to Yoga Digest, “Allergic reactions, breakouts, redness and swelling are all side effects of the numerous toxic ingredients found in many over the counter products.”

However, when making your own creams, face masks, body butters or scrubs, you get to know exactly what goes into them and onto your skin.

As a bonus, most of the ingredients can be found in the kitchen cupboard and can be used for multiple purposes as well as in other DIY beauty products.

With everything in home-made skincare recipes coming from nature, you can't go wrong.