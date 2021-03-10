Skinimalism: The latest barely-there make-up trend we can’t help loving

We’re all trying to simplify our lives as much as possible by truly embracing the concept of “less is more”. Having spent almost a year under lockdown, many women have either stopped wearing make-up or simply wearing a lot less. There has been no need for layers of concealer and foundation, or unnaturally contouring your face or spending way too much time to achieve that perfect halo eye. Many women are working from home now anyway. The only time you’re going to slap on a bit of make-up is to pop out to the shops or if you really want to put in an effort for that zoom meeting with the boss. The barely-there, no-make-up make-up trends aren’t new. We’ve been embracing these looks for a a few years.

The latest make-up trend, “skinimalism” is again an ode to our natural beauty.

So what is skinimalism?

It’s the move towards barely-there make-up that allows glowing, healthy-looking skin to take centre stage.

According to social media platform Pinterest, it’s one of this year’s biggest beauty trends.

Still, while dewy foundations and cleverly placed highlighter can help you create a great “no make-up” look, the first prize will always be truly radiant skin.

In order to achieve truly radiant skin you’re going to want to invest in a brilliant skincare routine, not powders and paint.

Get ready to glow

Let’s talk about light! When a surface is incredibly smooth and polished it becomes reflective. A rough-textured surface, however, will always be dull-looking.

This, in a nutshell, is why exfoliation is key to radiant-looking skin.

Still, not all exfoliators are created equally. Many still make the mistake of using those that are extremely grainy, causing micro-tears in their skin that lead to inflammation.

The experts at the Lamelle Research Laboratories believe chemical exfoliation is best. Their Cathepzyme 2 Exfoliator contains Cathepsin D, an enzyme produced by our own bodies, to stimulate your skin’s natural exfoliation process.

Brighten up

If it’s a gorgeous glow you’re after, you’ll want to know all about vitamin C.

Not only does this superstar antioxidant stimulate your skin to create more collagen but it’s well known for its skin-brightening benefits.

The bottom line

Ultimately, if you’re wanting to get in on the skinimalism trend, you can do so today by creating the illusion of barefaced beauty with make-up.

Or you can invest in the kind of products that – in just a few weeks – will make you proud to show off your naturally radiant skin.