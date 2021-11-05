Somizi who? Mohale Motaung is making boss moves as he announces new skincare line Elahom Cosmetics

Media personality Mohale Motaung expands his business horizons as he ventures into the world of beauty and skincare with the launch of his cosmetics line “Elahom Cosmetics”. In a short video clip shared on social media on Friday, Motaung announced he would soon be launching his own cosmetic brand “Elahom Cosmetics by Mohale”.

“I'm honoured and humbled to announce what my love letter to my people in Africa is, my skin brand Elahom Cosmetics which will be launching soon. For now we are ensuring we get the best eco-sustainable packaging for Elahom Cosmetics by Mohale,” shared the star. Motaung further explained that the skin range was inspired by his own personal skincare journey. “My career and personal life are slightly demanding, so much so that cosmetics have become a pivotal part of my life. I have tried different products, both high-end and low-end, to deal with my different skin issues.

“I literally had a product for each issue I had because of my sensitive skin that resulted in dry skin, acne and hyper-pigmentation. It was a challenge to find a brand that would cater for skin exposed to Africa’s climate change, that could deal with all the issues that come with that, all that inspired me to embark on this journey of creating suitable skin products for different skin types. “And now, thanks to the best of science meeting, the best of nature we will derive products that will not only simplify your skin routine but will give you more benefits than ever before.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) Motaung wears many hats. Apart from being an actor, model and motivational speaker, he is also an entrepreneur.

He is the CEO and founder of Glam Troupe, a company that provides make-overs to disadvantaged matric pupils. In October, Mohale announced that he had joined an online radio station, Opulence Radio. “I have officially joined the new online radio station @opulenceradio as a radio presenter,” he shared.