South African beauty salon is offering free laser hair removal to vaccinated clients

Even though people really shouldn’t need much convincing to get the Covid-19 vaccine, a little nudge won’t do any harm. We’ve seen quite a few outlets offering some kind of reward, whether it be a discount or a free cup of coffee, to those who have received the jab, in a bid to encourage the public to get vaccinated.

Deluxe Aesthetic Spas are joining those in support of the vaccine and offering a reward to those who are doing their bit to fight the virus. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deluxe Laser & Spa (@deluxelaserspa) Deluxe Aesthetic Spas are offering clients one free underarm laser hair removal session to the value of R460 when they present their vaccination card at any of their branches. Clients need to produce proof of vaccination and their identity document to qualify for the free treatment.

This offer applies to those who have had their first and second vaccinations. Deluxe Aesthetic Spa owns 18 branches nationally and offers painless laser hair removal and many other aesthetic treatments. The company feels it is important to motivate South Africans to do the right thing get vaccinated so society will be able to reopen soon. Deluxe Manager Tanya Beyers: “We respect people’s right to make their own decisions, but we like to reward those South Africans who are prepared to make a stand in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.”

Deluxe Aesthetic Spa offers 100% painless and permanent laser hair removal using eLase Motif (FDA approved for all skin types). Here’s where to find a branch near you. Western Cape – Sea Point, Gardens, Tamboerskloof, Constantia, Cavendish, Canal Walk, Tygervalley, Table Bay, Paarl, Stellenbosch, Sunset Beach and Somerest West