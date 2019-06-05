Les Nouvelles Esthetiques South African Spa Awards

Now into its 15th year the awards the Les Nouvelles Esthetiques South African Spa Awards is the country’s premier spa awards and has grown from strength to strength, boasting the county’s finest spas as winners and finalists.



These prestigious awards acknowledge excellence and those who set the benchmark, in quality and innovation within the Spa, Health & Wellness Industry. Through the success of the previous awards, the Les Nouvelles Esthetiques Spa Awards increases in its stature each year, providing the South African and international spa visitors and media with a comprehensive choice of award winning spas, and a reliable source of spa information and recommendations, within South Africa.





The awards have been designed to stimulate a desire for service excellence among South African spas in a growing local and international market.



Three finalists and one winner will be selected for each of the 6 categories in the 2019 Spa Awards:

– Day Spa

– Safari Spa

– Resort/Hotel/Destination Spa

– Boutique Hotel Spa

– Unique Spa Concept

– Aesthetic Institutes / Medi Spas

The annual Les Nouvelles Esthetiques Spa Awards will be hosted by Les Nouvelles Esthetiques South Africa in association with Les Nouvelles Esthetiques Paris, on Sunday the July 28 2019, at The Capital on the Parks Hotel, Sandton Johannesburg.



