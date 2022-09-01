Spring is in the air, so it’s time to change your scent

As the season changes, so should your perfume. We can finally start to peel off the many layers of clothes we’ve had to pack on during the icy winter days, the scent of our favourite perfumes tucked away under woollen scarves and thick puffer jackets.

With blossoms coming up everywhere, one is inspired to swop all the greys and blacks for pops of colour. In much the same way, we can exchange those heavy woody perfumes for lighter floral and fruity scents. Here are brand-new fragrances to look out for to set the mood for the warmer days ahead. Sì Passione Éclat De Parfum by Giorgio Armani

Sì Passione Éclat De Parfum is a new, powerfully luminous interpretation of the house’s iconic women’s fragrance, Sì. Top notes of bergamot with this fresh, juicy, citrus scent. The fragrance’s heart is two captivating rose notes, which evoke two different, yet complementary, aspects of femininity. The base is composed of white musks which impart a clean, soft and sensual quality. Libre, Le Parfum by Yves Saint Laurent Yves Saint Laurent Beauty turns up the heat of its flamboyant blend with a new, spicy, honeyed floral signature.

This perfume captures fire in a bottle with the most intense, searingly sensual iteration. It’s a floral fragrance with cool lavender, sensual orange blossom, and musk accord. Mercedes-Benz Pop Edition Eau de Parfum Pop Edition is a delightfully playful fragrance that spreads joy and positivity.

Top notes of bergamot, mandarin, peach and kiwi. Heart notes of gardenia, jasmine sambac, and frangipani to bring in the softness and base notes of Chantilly (whipped cream), sandalwood, and vanilla. Stronger With You Oud by Giorgio Armani A perfume for both women and men. The fragrance opens with the aromatic effervescence of juniper extract, warmed by the spicy richness of saffron accord and elemi essence.

