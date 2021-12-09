Summer beauty trends you have to know

Summer is here, and we are all fired up. With the silly season upon us, we’re looking forward to those long, lazy days, chilled sundowners and warm summer nights.

A change of season means a change in wardrobe as well as a different beauty look. This, of course, means that one needs to stay on top of the latest trends in order to keep your look fresh. Here are the summer 2021 make-up trends you need to know.

The inner-glow skin: This summer, the “natural skin” look stay, but with major emphasis on glow. The skincare and make-up approach can be described as the "lit-from-within“ approach. This means lightweight coverage and a strong focus on radiance-enhancing skincare.

Colourful eyes: Summer 2021 eye make-up trends in Europe and the States were all about colour, be it graphic liner, rainbow eyeshadow or a striking cut-crease. And we’re not just talking single colours. “Tie-dye” eyes have made a name for themselves on Instagram. This striking look involves wearing several rainbow colours simultaneously, sometimes in the form of two or three graphic lines across the eyelid, or by blending various shades of eyeshadow to have one colour fade into the next.

Bold brows: Will bold eyebrows ever go out of style? It seems not, and frankly, we couldn't be happier! This summer, we'll be seeing a lot of bold brows with a feathery look as opposed to dark and solid colours. Again, a more natural look takes preference.