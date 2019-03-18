Volume 1, a limited edition makeup collection by W.BEAUTY and Sir John, will be sold exclusively at selected Woolworths stores and online. Picture: Supplied.

Celebrity makeup artist Sir John who is known for glamourising stars like Beyoncé, Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian West has partnered with W.Beauty to launch Volume 1, South Africa’s first retail limited edition cosmetics line.



It is not the first Sir John has collaborated with W.Beauty previously, they have delivered a series of memorable makeup masterclasses across the country.





Sir John has also led Woolworth's campaigns including working with local artists backstage at Woolworths’ Style By SA show at South African Fashion Week.

“It’s been an absolute dream working on this collaboration with the W.BEAUTY team. They really shared my vision and helped bring it to life. To be able to fulfil a life-long dream of launching my own signature product range with a brand that shares my values and passion for celebrating beauty has been inspiring and life-changing. I am proud of the work that we have done on,” says Sir John.





Volume 1, a limited edition makeup collection by W.BEAUTY and Sir John, will be sold exclusively at selected Woolworths stores and can also be purchased on the Woolworths website and app in April 2019.



