Taylor Swift did her own makeup for her music video

Taylor Swift did her own makeup for her 'cardigan' music video.

The 'Lover' singer released a brand new album, 'folklore', in lockdown and for the lead single, Taylor crafted her own video, including doing her own styling, hair and makeup to make it work.

Sharing a picture from the video, she wrote: "A million thank you's to my brilliant, bad ass video team - cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe 'Oz' Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling (sic)"

Taylor announced the news she is set to release a "surprise" new album last week, with the tracks coming out last Thursday.

The 30-year-old singer wrote on Twitter at the time: "Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://store.taylorswift.com ... folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track "the lakes." Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week [smiley emoji] Each has unique covers & photos https://store.taylorswift.com (sic)"