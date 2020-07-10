Teen model with Down syndrome gets world’s attention as one of new faces for Gucci Beauty

Ellie Goldstein, an 18-year-old model, from London, has all eyes on her since joining the campaign for Gucci Beauty.





In an interview with Vogue, Goldstein, who was born with Down syndrome, said she has never let her condition get in the way of her dreams.



“It feels so amazing and fabulous to be part of the Gucci Beauty campaign. I feel so proud of myself, especially to have been chosen for this. When I look at the images, I feel happy with myself, and all the likes and comments on social media across the world have been overwhelming,” she told the glossy.



On some of the challenges she's faced, Goldstein said: “I haven’t had any bad experiences having Down syndrome. I think it’s because of my personality. The only challenge I have faced was maybe people signing to me and talking to my mum instead of me, until realising that I can communicate and that I am just like them, maybe just slower at learning some things.”



