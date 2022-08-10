Ten iconic fragrances that rocked our world

Fragrance has the ability to transport our senses to anywhere in the world. Are you looking for the perfect fragrance? Loot has ten iconic fragrances to help you find your ideal scent.

Since 1985 Christian Dior’s Poison with it’s luxurious, oriental, floral fragrance and blend of amber, honey, berries, and other spices is one of the most iconic fragrances. Modern day icon Kim Kardashian launched True Reflection Eau De Parfum in 2012, which epitomises her femininity. True Reflection has fruity, watery and floral notes with fresh notes of Italian bergamot, luscious plum and peach. The heart is composed of floral notes: night blooming gardenia, chocolate orchid and lotus flower. Nina Ricci - Nina Eau De Toilette, which launched in 1987, is a rich aroma with a blend of florals, fruits and woody green notes.

Stella McCartney’s Pop Eau De Parfum was created for the millennials. Pop is about celebrating that exciting time when you are coming into your own. It’s about freedom, and starting your life away from judgments or labels, described as “a mindset that captures the free spirit of the women who wear it.” The scent is composed of two main notes, the synthetic molecules of tuberose and sandalwood. Kenzo Amour Eau De Parfum is an amber vanilla fragrance. Launched in 2006, it is a gentle, sensual and joyful fragrance, akin to a romantic and aromatic journey to Asia. Top notes are rice and white tea with middle notes of frangipani, cherry blossom and heliotrope, which add a sweet oriental floral nose. Giorgio Armani’s Armani Si Eau De Parfum launched in 2013. The top note is cassis; middle notes are may rose and freesia with base notes of vanilla, patchouli and ambroxan. Si has succeeded in captivating women of all ages due to its alluring combination of feminine and sophisticated scents.

Roberto Cavalli’s New Eau De Parfum was launched in 2012. This perfume was made for the vibrant sensual women inside of you. It is an intense floral based fragrance mixed with notes of pink peppers, orange flowers and plum. The bottle is topped with a tiara–shaped stopper of the designer's initials Oscar was the first perfume by Oscar de la Renta. It was created in 1977 and won the FiFi Award - the "Oscars of the fragrance industry" in 1978. The heart of this oriental floral fragrance encompasses ylang-ylang, jasmine, tuberose, rose, rosemary, cyclamen, lavender and orchid. Launched in 2012, Elizabeth Arden’s Red Door Aura Eau De Toilette is a floral woody musk fragrance for the youthful, optimistic and sophisticated woman. The top notes include raspberry and Italian bergamot. The middle notes consist of rose and jasmine.

