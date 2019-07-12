They say a smile is the best make-up you can ever wear and there’s nothing more attractive than a pearly white smile.
Teeth whitening remains the most requested cosmetic dental procedure by those who want to boost their confidence or to look their best for a specific occasion.
Dental Hygienist, Teeth Whitening and Aesthetic Specialist, Emma King who also heads up Philips Zoom Africa’s marketing and training shares the benefits of professional teeth whitening:
- It’s the easiest and most affordable way to improve your smile.
- It’s the best anti-aging medicine around - whiter teeth can take years off of a person’s face, whilst discolored teeth can make you look older than you actually are.
- It’s an instant confidence booster and can help with self-confidence in both social circles and the work place.
- It improves self-esteem.
- Teeth look healthier and cleaner, thus improving one’s appearance.
- It helps kill bacteria that may cause gum disease and/or tooth decay.
- It tends to take the focus away from crowded teeth, making them less noticeable.
- When our smile looks good we smile more, and when we smile more we’re happier - whiter teeth make happier people!
- You no longer need to shy away from smiling in pictures.
“Most patients that have their teeth whitened tend to improve their oral hygiene post having their whitening done (visiting their hygienist more regularly, better brushing and flossing and using the correct oral products at home etc.) and as a result the overall condition of their mouth improves, resulting in a decrease in dental work and therefore less drilling and filling,” says King.