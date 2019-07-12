They say a smile is the best make-up you can ever wear. Picture: Supplied.

They say a smile is the best make-up you can ever wear and there’s nothing more attractive than a pearly white smile.



Teeth whitening remains the most requested cosmetic dental procedure by those who want to boost their confidence or to look their best for a specific occasion.





Dental Hygienist, Teeth Whitening and Aesthetic Specialist, Emma King who also heads up Philips Zoom Africa’s marketing and training shares the benefits of professional teeth whitening:



