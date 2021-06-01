The correct way to wear sunscreen

The issue of sunscreen continues to frustrate me because I have friends who think it’s not essential. After all, they have “melanin”. But the truth is, whether dark-skinned or light-skinned, wearing sunscreen is important. And if you thought sunscreen was for summer, then you got it all wrong.

The use of sunscreen is just as important during the winter as it is during summer. UVA rays are present at the same intensity all year round and can penetrate clouds and fog. Therefore, skin damage can occur in the colder months.

Keeping your body warm and protected from the cold is an easy task. With your face exposed all year round, the best way to preserve your skin during winter is to keep it hydrated, nourished and protected.

Here’s how to properly wear sunscreen