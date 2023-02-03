The face of beauty is ever-changing. Here’s how those changes impact aesthetic treatment trends

When you scroll through TikTok or Instagram you’re bombarded with images of “perfection”. But what’s hot and what’s not, and the idea of what perfection is is ever-changing.

Yesterday, everybody wanted full brows, now, all we see are people walking around with no brows. Up until recently, women strived to have big round bottoms, so much so that they put their health on the line and had bum implants done. Now, women are removing their implants because celebs like Kim Kardashian and her sisters are slimming down.

The latest aesthetic beauty crazes see people moving away from wanting to look like a fuller-faced Kylie Jenner and wanting to look more like the sculpted Bella Hadid. They’re dissolving their fillers because they no longer want full, puffy lips and cheeks and are instead opting for slimmer, angular faces. People are no longer opting for very full lips. Picture: Pexels Gustavo Fring Social media continues to heavily influence women when it comes to aesthetic beauty procedures.

The latest global survey from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) indicated that aesthetic surgery increased by 33% over the last four years. People have become more aware of their appearances and find themselves comparing their features to those of social media influencers and celebrities. Dr Alek Nikolic, aesthetic medicine specialist and owner of Aesthetic Facial Enhancement, says: “Being influenced by social media to look a certain way isn’t the best idea – you need to keep in mind your age, lifestyle, skin type and skin concern. It is important to listen to the advice of a medical professional or doctor, who will understand what the best procedures are suited to your concerns and lifestyle, rather than be influenced by celebrities and social media.”

“Secondly, trends change and a certain look might not be ‘in’ a few years down the line. It can be costly and painful to reverse certain aesthetic beauty procedures when they swing out of fashion,” he continues. “I would advise having a conversation with your doctor to discuss what your desired end result is versus what the doctor actually thinks you need,” he notes. With all aesthetic beauty procedures, it is important to note that there are numerous potential side effects that you need to be aware of. The “Russian doll lips” and puffy cheeks, for example, have been trending for the last couple of years, but many patients have now seen negative effects from the procedures, such as migrating filler, infections, allergic reactions and lumpy lips.

“As technology continues to develop, we will start to see new trends popping up. These could include longer-lasting injectable results; topical application of botulinum toxin, which could be very useful for patients suffering from excessive sweating; the application of stem cells; increased use of injectables for the neck, chest, and body; and lasers or similar technology that target facial muscles to shorten them, helping with a lifting effect,” he continued. Dr Nikolic believes that the future of aesthetic results will ultimately be dependent on human nature. There will always be a group of people who want unnatural or visible end results or who prefer to follow trends displayed by social media influencers, such as the “Russian doll lips” and cat eyes. However, similarly, there will always be a group of people who prefer natural results, in keeping with their personal ethnic and beauty needs.