Tips on how to deal with teenage skin

I’m sure we can all agree that being a teenager presented itself with a few of the most challenging years of your life. Between your body changing and trying to figure out who you are, the last thing you wanted to deal with was bad skin.

Unfortunately, skin problems are part and parcel of adolescence for many teens. Teenage skin requires specialised care. Picture: Freepik

“Teenage skin is unique and dynamic, with distinct characteristics that require specialised care. “Plus, the pressure of academics, particularly exam stress, can significantly impact the health and appearance of teenage skin,” explained Ruan Winter, marketing manager for local skincare brand Vitaderm. Below Winter shares the ins and outs of teenage skin.

Teenage skin is different from adult skin in several ways Hormonal changes: Adolescence triggers a surge in hormones, which can lead to increased sebum (oil) production. This often results in acne, blackheads, and whiteheads. Sensitivity and changing: Teenage skin can be both sensitive and ever-changing. It may be prone to redness, dryness, or even flakiness.

Healing and resilience: While teenage skin is more susceptible to damage and inflammation, it also has the remarkable ability to heal and regenerate quickly. Here are ways to improve teenage skin Gentle cleansing: Use a mild, sulphate-free cleanser to remove excess oil and impurities.

Avoid over-cleansing, as this can strip the skin of its natural oils. Moisturise: Contrary to popular belief, even oily skin needs moisture. Opt for a lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser to maintain a healthy skin barrier. Sunscreen: Always wear sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect the skin from UV damage, which can exacerbate acne and lead to premature ageing.

Breakout targeted products: Salicylic acid is well-known for its remarkable ability to clear congestion and reduce inflammation. It’s as easy as vitamin C: Research shows that vitamin C can help protect the skin from many issues, including sunburn, photo ageing, hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, sagging, dryness, and an uneven skin tone. It’s also ideal for acne-prone complexions. Balanced diet: Encourage a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limit the consumption of sugary and processed foods.

Hydration: Drinking plenty of water helps maintain the skin's elasticity and hydration.