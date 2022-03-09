Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Tips on how to mask-proof your lipstick and prevent smudging

We can wear lipstick again. Picture: Pexels

We can wear lipstick again. Picture: Pexels

Published 1h ago

Share

While wearing a mask in public is still mandatory, we can at least get a breather when sitting down for a meal at a favourite restaurant or cautiously spending time with friends and family.

We’re finally able to dress up again and enjoy the simple pleasures of applying make-up.

Story continues below Advertisment

During the hard lockdown, lipstick became redundant and sat on the shelf collecting dust.

We simply had no use for any of the fabulous bold colours and the classic reds we had in our collection.

Who needed lipstick when all we did was stay at home and when we did go out we never took off our masks regardless of where we were.

More on this

Thankfully, we can now dust off our favourite lipsticks and add a bit va-va-va-voom to our make-up looks. Especially since the eyes got all the attention while our mouths were covered up.

However, it’s become trickier to do so.

You’ve done your make-up to perfection. Lipstick applied like a pro. Now you have to cover it up with a mask between leaving home and finally sitting down at your dinner table or arriving at an event.

Story continues below Advertisment
Not everyone likes to apply lipstick in public. Picture: Pexels

Sure you can apply your lipstick after you’ve removed your mask, but there aren’t many women who feel comfortable just whipping out their lipstick at the table.

On the other hand, there’s the possibility that your lipstick could be smudged when you remove your mask. Not a good look!

However, there are a few tricks to mask-proof your lipstick.

Story continues below Advertisment

Chose the correct lipstick formula

There’s no point in even trying to wear high-gloss lipstick. We’ve all the experience of having gloss or even lip balm sticking to the inside of your mask. Imagine what intense-red lipstick would look like smudged all over your mouth? Not great.

Thank goodness for stay-fast lipsticks. They are your best bet. Especially those with a matte finish. If you find that they tend to dry out your lips, be sure to gently exfoliate and hydrate your lips before using them.

Story continues below Advertisment

Don’t forget lip liner

Lip liner might not be a regular part of your lip application routine but it really does make a difference when it comes to creating a more defined edge. It gives your lipstick a sharper look and prevents your lip colour from bleeding.

Apply lip liner to prevent your colour from bleeding. Picture: Pexels

Use setting powder

If matte or stay-fast formulas don’t work for you then applying some loose powder over your lipstick will help it stay in place a bit longer. In the same way that you set the rest of your make-up, lightly brush some powder over your lips.

Related Topics:

Life HacksCovid-19

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Gerry Cupido