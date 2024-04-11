Tips on how to take care of dry feet in winter

The winter chill is in the air which means most of us have already stopped wearing our summer sandals because nobody wants popsicle toes. But just because we’re covering our feet it doesn’t mean we have to stop taking care of them.

Because of the reduced moisture in the air in winter, our feet are prone to becoming dry and cracked. This is not a pretty sight regardless of the season. Here are tips on how you can keep your feet looking good in winter.

Moisturise regularly One of the most important things you can do to keep your feet hydrated in the winter is to moisturise them regularly. Use a thick, emollient cream or ointment to lock in moisture and prevent your skin from becoming dry and cracked. Moisturise your feet regularly. Picture: Freepik Exfoliate Exfoliating your feet regularly can help to remove dead skin cells and keep your feet feeling soft and smooth.

Use a gentle scrub or pumice stone to slough off rough patches of skin and promote healthy cell turnover. Avoid hot water While a hot shower or bath may feel good on a cold winter day, it can actually strip your skin of its natural oils and leave your feet feeling dry and tight. Stick to lukewarm water when washing your feet and be sure to pat them dry gently after.

Stay hydrated Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day to maintain healthy skin and prevent dryness. While it would be great to be able to go to the salon to have a pedicure done every week, not everyone can afford to do so.

Spoil yourself and give yourself a home pedi. Here’s how you can pamper your feet at home. 1. Soak your feet This is one way to soften the soles of your feet including your heels which takes most of the beating.

Add a few drops of peppermint oil to a basin of warm water and soak your feet for 15 minutes. Start your pedicure by soaking your feet. Picture: Freepik Once you're done soaking your feet pat them dry using a towel. 2. Exfoliate

A foot scrub helps to soften your heels and the sole of your feet as well as reducing tough calluses. Using home products to make your own scrub by combining a few tablespoons of olive or coconut, two spoons of honey and half a cup of brown sugar. Use this paste to exfoliate your whole foot.

Once you’re done exfoliating rinse off all the scrub thoroughly with warm water. Pat dry. 3. Smooth with a pumice stone Once you’ve rinsed off all the scrub you are now ready to start working on rough calluses.

Using a pumice stone gently start rubbing stubborn areas. For extra stubborn calluses you can shave them off gently with a callus shaver but be careful to not be too rough. 4. Moisturise, moisturise, moisturise

As mentioned before this is step is vital! End your home pedi by applying your favourite intense moisturising cream or oil. Some people swear by applying petroleum jelly to their feet and covering them in socks before going to bed to lock in the moisture.