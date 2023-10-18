Tips on how to take care of new piercings

From your basic earlobe piercings to more usual piercings like navel or lip piercings, body piercings, in general, have become increasingly popular. People barely blink an eye any more when they see someone with lots of piercings.

If you’re deciding to get a piercing done, there are many factors to consider. Most important is how to take care of your piercing once you’ve had it done. It is crucial to understand that proper care is essential to ensure a successful and healthy healing process and reduce the risk of infection. Here’s what you need to know to take care of your new piercings.

Look out for a professional piercer Before you even get a piercing, it’s important to find the right person to do it for you. Selecting a professional and reputable piercer is of the utmost importance. Research their experience, reviews, and the cleanliness of their studio to ensure a safe and hygienic procedure.

A skilled piercer will use sterilized equipment and provide detailed aftercare instructions. Select a professional and reputable piercer. Picture: Pexels Brett Sayles

Cleanliness is key Maintaining proper hygiene is vital during the healing process of a new piercing. Always begin by thoroughly washing your hands. Use a saline solution or a mild, fragrance-free liquid soap to clean the area around the piercing twice a day.

Avoid using alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, or harsh cleansers, as they can irritate the skin and delay healing. Always wash your hands first. Picture: Pexels Anna Shvets

Be gentle To promote healing, it is crucial to avoid excessive trauma to the pierced area. Refrain from touching, twisting, or playing with your jewellery, as this can introduce bacteria and lead to infection.

Follow aftercare instructions Every piercing has its unique healing time, ranging from a few weeks to several months. Your piercer should provide you with thorough aftercare instructions specific to your piercing.

Follow these instructions diligently. As tempting as it might be, do not change or remove the original jewellery prematurely because this could cause complications.

Look out for signs of infection While you might be doing all the right things, there’s still a possibility that an infection can occur. Keep an eye out for signs of infection. This can include excessive redness, swelling, extreme pain, pus discharge, or a foul odour.