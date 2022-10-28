Tips on how to take care of your skin this summer

With summer quickly approaching, everyone is gearing up for an exciting season. Trips to the beach, the warm summer breeze and the opportunity to spend time with family and friends are just a few of the reasons to love this season. However, it is critical to understand the consequences of sun exposure. Too much sun exposure can be harmful, over time the sun can cause skin changes which can later develop into skin health issues like acne, wearing sunscreen religiously is crucial. Plan your exposure to avoid the direct sun at its peak times.

Story continues below Advertisement

Skin problems can be more common due to the extreme heat, exposure to the sun’s harmful rays and the dehydrating effects of air conditioners used indoors. Daria Jelavic FOREO public relations manager for the MEA region shares her advice on how to best handle summer in all its glory without jeopardising your skin health. “Every season brings with it its own set of skin issues, however, there are ways to minimise the impact the change of season has on our skin,” said Jelavic in a statement.

Wearing sunscreen religiously is crucial. Picture by Wilhelm Gunkel/unsplash Below, she lists the most typical skin issues and the best ways to treat them: Acne One of the most prevalent skin issues in the summer is breakouts. Make-up, oil and perspiration together can clog pores and cause breakouts. Make sure to wash your face twice daily if you frequently break out.

Story continues below Advertisement

The chance of a breakout is reduced by using a gentle foam cleanser, which removes impurities stuck deep within your pores. Apply a mild cleanser to a dampened face in circular motions for no more than a minute, or until your skin feels clean. Sunburn With the hot summer sun, it’s easy to get sunburnt. If you do, hydrate well and treat the affected area with a cool compress.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dry and irritated skin Your skin may lose its natural oils due to heat and humidity, which can cause dryness and irritation. If you typically have dry skin, swimming pool water or excessive sun exposure can aggravate the condition. Use moisturising products that are appropriate for your skin type and a mild cleanser. To get rid of dead skin cells, you might also want to exfoliate once or twice per week. Using SPF every day in addition to moisturising is crucial for good skincare.

Heat rash Heat rash also referred to as miliaria, is a rash type that develops when sweat glands become clogged. This can occur after spending time in a sauna or steam room or hot and humid weather. The skin will develop small, red bumps that are itchy and uncomfortable. If you have a heat rash, you might want to try cooling the area with a compress. To help lessen irritation, you can also dress in comfortable, loose-fitting clothing. Insect bites

You might experience itching, swelling and redness if you get bitten by a mosquito, tick, or other insects. One way to protect yourself from getting bitten is to wear protective clothing. Additionally, LED light therapy will help with rashes and insect bites in addition to reducing age-related signs of ageing and visibly revitalising skin. Hives Another typical summertime skin condition is hives caused by sun allergy. Sun allergy is a condition in which the immune system of the body reacts to sunlight. Itching, redness and pronounced bumps on the skin are symptoms of sun allergy. You should limit your exposure to sunlight if you have a sun allergy and when you are outside, wear protective clothing.