To wax or to shave? Choose your fighter

Waxing is the process that requires warm wax to remove the hair follicle from the root by mechanical force, while shaving involves a razor blade to trim the hair from the surface of the skin. Growing up, I was so embarrassed by my body hair that when I consciously decided to groom myself, I had no idea what products to use or what would be effective. It didn't help that I was surrounded by girls who, like me, had little to no knowledge about grooming.

PS I was attending boarding school. I bought my first at-home waxing strips because I was embarrassed about having to shave every 2-3 days. I had no idea how much pain was in store for me. I read and followed the instructions to the letter, but there's no warning that you'll scream for your mother. Even though I only managed to strip one armpit, removing that strip felt like punishment. So all in all I managed to wax one armpit in that process. Molebohang Lebaka, a beauty therapist, explained in conversation with IOL, that the best approach depends on a number of aspects which you believe are more significant than others, such as cost and convenience.

While hair is unavoidably going to grow back after waxing or shaving, it takes a bit longer and when it does, it grows back with fine hairs as compared to the coarse hair associated with shaving. “I think waxing is a better choice for people with sensitive skin because their skin can react to the razor blades.” Waxing also functions as an exfoliant since it removes hair from the root and treats hyperpigmentation and small ingrown hairs, explains Lebaka.

She suggests after-care for waxing, avoid wearing tight clothing because the friction would irritate the skin, staying out of the sun and avoiding hot water. That if you feel skin sensitivity following either treatment, use fragrance-free moisturisers to calm your skin and avoid wearing deodorant. You might also try using a loofah to clean the region and so prevent bacteria from getting into your pores and causing further sensitivity for at least after 2-3 days. "At the end of the day, beauty is pain.“