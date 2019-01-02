Pinterest has compiled a list of the trends that makeup and beauty lovers everywhere are searching for to try in 2019.
Here's a list of most search trends:
Big bang theory: The next big thing in fringes? Baby bangs. In 2019, the just-above-brow crop is making the cut.
Hooray for grey: People are growing out their natural grey hair and letting that silver shine through.
The standout pout: Smart mouths everywhere are pairing barely there makeup with a bold red kisser for added attention.
Go glossy: From lips to lids, gloss is helping make people’s best features shine.
Lilac locks: Prepare to see lots of lilac in 2019. This pretty pastel hair colour trend is growing fast.
Ooh-la-lashes: People are giving their lashes a lift with natural solutions. Think castor oil, grapeseed oil and aloe vera.