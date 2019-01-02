Most searched beauty trends on Pinterest. (Image: Pexels)

Pinterest has compiled a list of the trends that makeup and beauty lovers everywhere are searching for to try in 2019. Here's a list of most search trends:

Big bang theory: The next big thing in fringes? Baby bangs. In 2019, the just-above-brow crop is making the cut.

Emma Watson's baby bangs. (Instagram)

Hooray for grey: People are growing out their natural grey hair and letting that silver shine through.

Naturally grey. (Picture: Instagram)

The standout pout: Smart mouths everywhere are pairing barely there makeup with a bold red kisser for added attention.

Fenty Beauty's Stunna lipstick. (Picture: Instagram)

Go glossy: From lips to lids, gloss is helping make people’s best features shine.

MAC Cosmetic's Lipglass. (Picture: Instagram)

Lilac locks: Prepare to see lots of lilac in 2019. This pretty pastel hair colour trend is growing fast.

Trendy lilac hair. (Picture: Instagram/Evolve Hair Artists)

Ooh-la-lashes: People are giving their lashes a lift with natural solutions. Think castor oil, grapeseed oil and aloe vera.

Long lashes. (Picture: Instagram/lashbyabby)







