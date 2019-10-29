Trick or treat: Spooky make-up looks to try this Halloween









Cantara Farouk. Picture: Supplied Are you still looking for the perfect make-up for Halloween? Time is rapidly running out. Look no further for inspiration for sweet and scary looks. Some of South Africa’s most popular beauty vloggers and influencers created their 2019 Halloween looks. According to Mimi Mokoena, Digital Marketing Specialist at Avon, Halloween is the perfect time for make-up enthusiasts to experiment with various colours, looks and costumes as part of the annual spooky celebration. “We’ve partnered with a few beauty influencers to create their own versions of the key, go-to looks we expect to see this year. Get inspired by these make-up tutorials, add your own personal touches and create looks that will turn heads at the upcoming Halloween parties," said Mokoena.

Catwoman

One of the most iconic supervillains in the comic book world is Catwoman. This feline femme fatale look is easy to put together: slim fitting black pants paired with a black top is your base, then add the extras such as a pair of headband cat ears and some long fake nails.

Beauty YouTuber, Jayde Mouton, took out her makeup kit for Cat Woman’s black mask and feline perfect winged eyeliner with Avon’s Whip Into Shape Tattoo Liquid Liner and Corrector and True Perfectly Matte Lipstick in Red Supreme.

Jayde Mouton. Picture: Supplied

Candy Land

If you’re looking for a costume that will get people drooling, then take your search over to the world of desserts. Looking good enough to eat, make-up YouTuber, Nuzah Jacobs, transformed herself into a melting ice cream cone, complete this sugar cone horn and all. For this look, let your creativity run wild with Neapolitan-inspired colours and multi-coloured sprinkle details.

Don’t be afraid to transform your face with bright shades, such as Avon’s True Color Glimmerstick Eyeliner in Aqua Shores and Mark Liquid Lip in TKO.

Nuzah Jacobs. Picture: Supplied

Cleopatra

The Egyptian queen is always a crowd pleaser when it comes to dress up parties, plus it’s a pretty simple costume to put together. For maximum effect, pair your white dress and tie up sandals with gold jewellery (get extra star power with gold hair accessories). No Cleopatra look is complete without gorgeous winged eyeliner and a pop of gold eyeshadow.

Makeup artist, Canada Fata, recently pulled this look off to perfection with the help of Avon Mark Eyeshadow Inks in Savage Bronze and Gold Gleam and Avon True Glimmerstick Diamonds Eyeliner.

Canada Fata. Picture: Supplied

Mermaid

Grab a few blue and purple lipsticks and a pair of fishnet stockings for a mermaid Halloween look. As done by YouTuber, Sanesh Naidoo, pin a section of fishnet stockings over your forehead then use some blue lipstick on a brush to colour the open sections of the stocking to get a scally, underwater look. Finish this look off with shimmery eye shadow, glitter and blue lipstick.

Sanesh completed this look with Avon Mark Lipstick in Blue Suede, Mark Magix Fx Stick Star Struck, and 18hr Artist Ink eyeshadow pots in Gold Cream & Radical Aqua.

Sanesh Naidoo. Picture: Supplied

Skull

If you want to get your Halloween look done quickly, then one of the easier spooky characters to transform yourself into is a skull. Heavy contouring for skull-like definition on your cheek bones along with smoky eyes and some skull detail on your nose is all you really need to get this look to pop.

Makeup YouTuber, Cantara Farouk, created her last minute beyond the grave look using Avon’s Mark Big Skinny Waterproof Kohl Liner, True Colour Flawless Mattfying Presser Powder in Neutral Deep, and Mark Big and Extreme Mascara.

Cantara Farouk. Picture: Supplied

Top tip: Set your make-up for staying power. After your look is complete, spray setting spray on your face so that you’re not spending your night touching up your Catwoman mask or melting ice cream droplets.