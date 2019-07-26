The Beauty With Purpose Showcase. Picture: Unilever.

On July 23-25, Unilever hosted its first Beauty With Purpose Showcase in Durban, demonstrating how purpose is driven through their Beauty and Personal Care brands across the categories of people, planet, and society.



The showcase started off with a welcome from Tony Mun-Gavin, Unilever South Africa Beauty and Personal Care Marketing Director, followed by a “Beauty Tuned In” trends session where Dove Masterbrand showcased their latest innovations, the Nourishing Secrets range inspired by global beauty rituals.The beauty brand also emphasized on the beauty that is unique and diverse.





Let's continue to show the world a vision of beauty where no woman is excluded with Project #ShowUs - a photo library created by all types of women to shutter beauty stereotypes. Here are submissions from the ladies at the #BeautyWithPurpose Showcase. pic.twitter.com/U9B0uSwBbh — Dove South Africa (@Dove_ZA) July 23, 2019





Lifebuoy highlighted the importance of how a simple act of hand washing with soap saves lives, and how their partnership with the Department of Basic Education is positively impacting 15 000 schools each year through the National Schools Programme.





The programme is aimed at improving hygiene problems faced by children, as well as to prevent diseases such as diarrhoea, pneumonia, as well as tooth decay - which are common among children.





Dj Zinhle, LifeBouy ambassador.





In celebration of the organisation’s commitment to ensuring sustainable living becomes more commonplace, they hosted a zero-waste Purpose Dinner on Wednesday evening which highlighted some of the things they do to create a better environment.





Recycling is a big trend as most of their products come in plastic packaging. Instead of throwing the container away, the organisation uses it to create plastic desks and provide them to underprivileged schools.









“It’s only through action, and not just talk, that change happens. We must all take the time to do our part – because we can’t do it alone - we have to do it together, and that’s why hosting a showcase of this nature was so important to us. “It’s not just about our brands, but about what we as a global organisation can do to make a real local impact.





"And we can only achieve this through the continuous and strategic collaboration with partners who share our vision because it’s in acting collectively that we continue to affect change in society,” concluded Mun-Gavin.



