Uyinene’s baby sister Hlonela Mrwetyana wins second runner-up at Miss Preteen Universe

Uyinene Mrwetyana must be smiling in heaven seeing her baby sister doing wonders on the international stage. Hlonela and Uyinene are close cousins who called one another sisters because, in most African cultures, cousins don’t exist. If your parents are siblings, you are brothers and sisters.

East London girl Hlonela Mrwetyana made South Africa proud when she won the Miss Preteen Universe 2023 as second runner-up. The multi-talented young star made it to Madrid, Spain, three days after the six-day-long pageant had started. But due to her resilience, she made it to the top three.

Although she didn’t win first place, she is still happy that she got to perform on an international stage. “I’m very excited to see what this title has in store for me. With this title, it means that I am able to inspire more children on a bigger platform as this is an international title.” Mrwetyana, who started modelling at 9 years old, says she wants to take a break for about four years, and when she returns, she’s gunning for even bigger titles.