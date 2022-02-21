Uyleta Nel-Marais crowned Mrs Universe South Africa

Uyleta Nel-Marais, a 31-year-old attorney from Bloemfontein, has been crowned Mrs Universe South Africa 2022 at an event held at the Barnyard Menlyn Theatre on February 17. Mrs Universe South Africa is a platform that aims to inspire, mentor and empower married and divorced by allowing them to reach a wider audience and to represent South Africa at Mrs Universe.

Nel-Marais will represent South Africa at next year’s Mrs Universe. Meanwhile, former Mrs Universe South Africa (2021) Melody Zondo will participate at this year’s Mrs Universe in Seoul, Korea, in June. Heidi Betz from Lydenburg was crowned first runner-up, and Phumzile Ntshabele from Boksburg took second runner-up. “To my fellow sisters, it was amazing sharing this journey with you on and off the stage. I have so much love for all of you, and I look forward to share this new phase with all of you.

All of you are beautiful and deserve the absolute best!” said Nel-Marais. In 2021, former Miss South Africa Bokang Montjane was announced as the director of Mrs Universe Africa. Upon accepting her role, she encouraged women to follow their dreams.