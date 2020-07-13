Valentina Sampaio is first transgender model to appear in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Valentina Sampaio says becoming the first transgender model to appear in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition is "life changing".

The 23-year-old Brazilian beauty was named a 2020 Rookie for the upcoming issue - which hits newsstands on July 21 - last week, which marks the first time the iconic magazine has featured a transgender model.

And Valentina has now said hearing the news was "surreal", because it is a "deeply meaningful achievement" for both her career, and for the LGBT community.





She said: "I was filled with so many emotions of happiness when I heard the news. The feeling was surreal. Being in 'SI Swim' has always been on my bucket list of things to achieve in my career. It's a dream come true on so many levels.





"SI has been a deeply meaningful achievement. To come from a space of fear and marginalisation, to now being included in one of the most iconic magazines that truly embraces and celebrates diversity - it is life changing."









Valentina believes the "major milestone" will mark a "step forward" for all members of the LGBT community, and hopes she can "pave the path for others" in the future.





She added: "As a community, each personal success is a step forward for all. I am very grateful to God and all whom have helped me along my journey so far. I honour the challenges of those who have paved the way for me directly or indirectly. They have made where I am today possible. I am committed to keep growing and push boundaries, so that I can in some way, pave the path for others. We are here, we always have been here and we always will be."





The model shot the images for the editorial on Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands, alongside photographer Josie Clough and SI Swim editor MJ Day.





And Valentina praised the team for making her feel "comfortable and safe".



