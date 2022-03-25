Victoria Beckham joins Sarah Creal to launch ’clean and sustainable’ beauty range

The former Spice Girl - who now runs her eponymous high end fashion line - felt there was a “gap in the market” based on what she wanted to use for herself, prompting her to collaborate with Sarah Creal, who was the head of product development at Estee Lauder, to establish a cosmetics range, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The 47-year-old fashion designer told W magazine: “I’ve always loved beauty products but felt there was a gap in the market for clean, high-performing, luxury products—some of which were missing from my own makeup bag. When I met my co-founder, Sarah Creal, a longtime beauty executive, we discovered we had a shared passion and philosophy; a future where cleanly formulated, sustainably minded, cruelty-free, and high-performing products are the norm—and we were inspired to create it together.”

Victoria - who has sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10, with her husband David Beckham, 46, loves a “glossy pout nude lip” so she uses her Lip Definer in 02 before adding Posh Gloss in Tanline or Poolside from her Posh Glosses line.

She said: “For my own glossy nude lip, I start with Lip Definer in 02 just around my cupid’s bow and bottom lip. Then, I apply Posh Gloss in either Tanline or Poolside on the top and bottom, with an extra touch in the centre for a higher shine. I love that I can skip the balm and yet my lips are super moisturized. The ingredients are clean, and they are not at all sticky.”