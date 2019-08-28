Achieving perfectly-manicured brows costs money. Picture: Pixabay

Eyebrows help accentuate the eyes, shape the face, and play a powerful role in communication. But achieving perfectly-manicured brows costs money. That's why many women, and some men, tend to budget for that little extra every month to keep their brows on fleek.

“Women want to feel confident and elegant. How they feel when they do their hair or nails, is the same feeling with eyebrows - it is a confidence booster," said Neda Roodaki, founder and MD at Neda Beauty and Healing.

Even though well-structured arches balance the facial features, it is crucial to trim them properly to look your best. And, did you know that beautifully-groomed eyebrows are a lesser known anti-ageing secret?

It costs women roughly R250 per month to get their eyebrows in shape which amounts to R3 000 per year.

However, there are other options that women can look out for to have power eyebrows. They can opt for microblading which will cost at least R2 100 at a start and becomes cheaper as the years goes by.

“Microblading is cheaper if you have done it before, after your first year doing microblading you then only spend R400 per annum to just keep your eyebrows in shape,” Roodaki continued.

The best option to groom eye-browses is microblading - but not every woman can afford it.

“A well-defined eyebrow can make you look well-groomed and can create a polished look that enhances your appearance. Even without a drop of make-up, a woman with well-kept eyebrows will typically appear cleaner and more refined.

"This is possible for all women by simply plucking (not over-plucking), fill with a pencil, get eyebrows tinted to give them a darker more defined look and regularly go for threading to keep shape", concluded Roodaki.