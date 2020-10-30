WATCH: 5 last-minute Halloween make-up tricks

There’s no denying that 2020 has been a party mood killer but with Halloween we have the perfect excuse to dress up and let our inner vampires come out and play.

Whether you’re staying home with your little ones, heading out into the streets for trick or street or hooking up with friends for a dress up party, it’s a great time to have a bit of fun.

If you don’t know this by now, Halloween is tomorrow.

You might have received a last-minute party invite or on the spur of the moment simply decided to get in on the fun, which means you’re most likely looking for quickest and easiest way to get a spooky look.

Now is not the time to head out to costume hire places. First of all, you won’t find anything decent because all the good is most likely already out. Then there’s the most obvious reason, who wants to try on items or even go into stores. Lets not forget that Covid-19 is still a real thing.