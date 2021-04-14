WATCH: Amanda du-Pont launches vegan skincare range

Skeem Saam actress Amanda du-Pont ventures into beauty as she launches an African skincare range, Lelive. Pronounced leh-lee-veh, the vegan skincare range is made up of 95% natural ingredients. The name was inspired by the model’s unofficial Swazi name meaning “of the nation or world”. When creating the range, Du-Pont first researched her target market by asking about the ingredients they would like and the packaging of the products. “In the development of this range, we worked hard to produce a product that is top quality at an affordable price – because everyone deserves to have great skin. We were looking for a brand and product that was clean, simple and effective, whilst staying true to what makes Africa truly unique,” she said. Taking to Instagram to share her skincare routine, she mentioned that she starts by cleansing her face with a jelly splash.

“So first up in the morning, I like to cleanse my face with the jelly splash which has rooibos and aloe. And again, that was one of the most requested ingredients that you asked us to put in (South Africans love rooibos). It feels like a smoothie texture, mixed with a bit of jelly, and it’s refreshing. And it has this beautiful natural orange colour,” she said.

As an ambassador for Greenpeace Oceans, it was important for the media personality to consider the planet when creating her products.

“The thing about these products is that there are no colourants, no fragrances added; this is its pure and natural colour,” she said.

She said her journey of going the more natural route started when she became more conscious of what she was putting on her hair.

WATCH: The full video of Amanda du-Pont’s skincare routine