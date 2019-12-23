WATCH: Basetsana Kumalo on her journey of hope









The Hotel School in Granger Bay played host to the Cape Times event where Basetsana Kumalo was the guest speaker. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo's new book 'My Journey of Hope' is an honest account of the businesswoman's road to success. In it, she writes about the challenges she faced. During the recent Cape Times Breakfast, she was special guest speaker. “I feel like I’ve been to therapy with the process of writing this book, and I feel whole and healed. Some of the pain I thought I had buried. I think now I know for sure that there is power in vulnerability,” she said when asked to explain what went into writing the book. PART 1:

The television personality, beauty pageant titleholder, businesswoman, and philanthropist begun her career began in 1990 when she was crowned Miss Soweto and Miss Black South Africa at the age of 16. She was crowned Miss South Africa in 1994 and in the same year became the first runner-up in Miss World.

In 2004, she was voted 74th on the list of 100 Greatest South Africans in 2004 - the only Miss South Africa in the list.

Nontando Mposo and Basetsana Kumalo . Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Her book is testament to her will to survive. In it, she also speaks candidly about her struggle to conceive after suffering from a miscarriage in 2007.

She also shares the secrets of her success and all the lessons she’s learnt along the way. In the book, Kumalo reveals another side to her by revealing the pressures of being in a high-profile marriage to Romeo Kumalo.

PART 2:

During the breakfast, Independent Media's former fashion and beauty editor Nontando Mposo chatted to Kumalo about some key points listed in the book.

PART 3: