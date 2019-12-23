Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo's new book 'My Journey of Hope' is an honest account of the businesswoman's road to success. In it, she writes about the challenges she faced.
During the recent Cape Times Breakfast, she was special guest speaker.
“I feel like I’ve been to therapy with the process of writing this book, and I feel whole and healed. Some of the pain I thought I had buried. I think now I know for sure that there is power in vulnerability,” she said when asked to explain what went into writing the book.
PART 1: