WATCH: Cardi B gets new piercings and shows off fresh tat

Cardi B is no stranger to the needle. The already has nine tattoos in different sizes. In May, she had a large colourful butterfly tattoo done on her back and this weekend she revealed her freshly updated famous peacock tattoo. The ornate design, her biggest tattoo, runs from her right side from her waist, covering her bottom and down the thigh. During an Instagram Story the artist admitted that tattooing the stomach area to be the most paining and that the pain "takes your breath away". It took an entire week for to complete makeover.

She posted a picture on Instagram showing a before and after look at the tattoo with the caption, "So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover.This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted".

Wearing, what looked like, only a bikini top and heels, she proudly showed off her fresh ink along side a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Cardi's love for the needle continued when when she decided to get some new piercings.

Sharing videos of the painful procedures she had done at home while hubby Offset holds her hand for support.

Over three the posts you can clearly see and hear the amount of pain she went through to get the piercings done.

The first two posts show her getting three chest piercing even though she starts off looking a bit apprehensive as she leaps out the chair to take a minute to rethink her decision. Eventually she bravely sits down and starts on the piercings.

In the second chest piercing video you can hear her screaming in pain, gripping hubby's hand, as the guy does another piercing.

How she still continues to do a lip piercing after suffering through all that, is a clear indication that she's loves the needle.

During the bottom lip piercing all you can hear is screams of pain through the entire process.

The caption to the video post says it all, "This bitch hurt 😩I forgot how it felt"

At the end of it all she shows off the end results.



