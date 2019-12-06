The multi-national company entered into a deal with a local cosmetics company Oh So Heavenly. It is the company’s first deal on the African continent and company officials are also planning to expand into other parts of Africa.
Wipro president of Africa, Asia and Europe, Nagender Arya, says that this move will bring a lot of good news for South African consumers as well as job-seekers.
With their flagship product Santoor growing rapidly in our local market, the company’s officials are positive this move will be a good fit for South African consumers.