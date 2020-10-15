WATCH: Kris Jenner shows daughter Kylie just how bad her make-up skills are

Kris Jenner has likened her makeup skills to that of Kylie Jenner's two-year-old daughter. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was less than impressed with her own makeup skills -describing it as more like something Stormi would do - as she helped to apply red lipstick on Kylie's lips. In a new YouTube video for Kylie's channel, Kylie admitted she was "terrified" about the prospect of her mother doing her makeup but she just assured: "We’re bringing back the 80s. You just sit back and relax." View this post on Instagram Doing @kyliejenner’s makeup in her new YouTube video! Link in my stories! #KylieCosmetics @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Oct 12, 2020 at 9:14am PDT It is all going fairly alright until the lipstick comes into play. She said: "I want to go very dramatic."

Before Kris joked back: "It’s like Stormi is doing your lips ... Don’t look. Please don’t look. It’s not like you’re going to the Met Gala. You’re gonna be fine."

After it was all done, Kris steps back and admires her handiwork.

Addressing the camera, she said: "This is my look for Kylie Jenner and I’m calling it 'glamorous daytime.'"

Kylie liked the blush and eyeshadow but branded her eyebrows "silly" and criticised her powdering skills. However, she admitted she was "pleasantly surprised" and would go out in it if she "absolutely had to".

Meanwhile, Kylie previously confessed she was thankful when she was younger to have her mother Kris on hand to offer her skincare advice.

She said: "My first experience was definitely with face wash! I went through that typical teenage stage and needed a good, simple face wash for day and night. My mom really helped me navigate through all of that - and she knew exactly what products to buy having done it so many times with my older sisters!"