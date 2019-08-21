Nomoozlie participated in the DMX Challenge. Picture: Twitter
American rapper, Earl Simmons better known as DMX is trending on social media, not for releasing new music but because Tweeps brought back his old tune and ran with it. 

DMX, who has been off the music scene for a while released a track back in 1999 titled “What They Want”, featuring Sisqo. On the track, the rapper talks about women he's had flings with and has a verse that goes: 

“There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia, Dawn, LeShaun, Ines and Alicia, Teresa, Monica, Sharron, Nicki, Lisa, Veronica, Karen, Vicky (damn), Cookie, well I met her in a ice cream parlor, Tonya, Diane, Lori and Carla, Marina, Selena, Katrina, Sabrina, about three Kims (WHAT?) LaToya and Tina, Shelley, Bridget, Cathy, Rasheeda, Kelly, Nicole, Angel, Juanita, Stacy, Tracie, Ronna and Ronda, Donna, Yolanda, Tawana and Wanda.”


Now, Twitter beauts have used the same verse to create short videos of themselves in different looks, including our very own Nomuzi Mabena and Shamiso Mosaka.


However, there are some who couldn't join in on the hype because they don't have enough wigs/weaves to create the different looks. 


DMX is said to be working with Juicy J on the “Three 6 Mafia Reunion Tour". 