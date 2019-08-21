American rapper, Earl Simmons better known as DMX is trending on social media, not for releasing new music but because Tweeps brought back his old tune and ran with it.

DMX, who has been off the music scene for a while released a track back in 1999 titled “What They Want”, featuring Sisqo. On the track, the rapper talks about women he's had flings with and has a verse that goes:





“There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia, Dawn, LeShaun, Ines and Alicia, Teresa, Monica, Sharron, Nicki, Lisa, Veronica, Karen, Vicky (damn), Cookie, well I met her in a ice cream parlor, Tonya, Diane, Lori and Carla, Marina, Selena, Katrina, Sabrina, about three Kims (WHAT?) LaToya and Tina, Shelley, Bridget, Cathy, Rasheeda, Kelly, Nicole, Angel, Juanita, Stacy, Tracie, Ronna and Ronda, Donna, Yolanda, Tawana and Wanda.”





Not too big on these challenges but you know your girl is ALWAYS down to serve LEWKS!💁🏾‍♀️🤑🔥 #DMXchallenge pic.twitter.com/gEadhgegbp — #MoozlieVictory🏆 (@nomoozlie) August 20, 2019





Now, Twitter beauts have used the same verse to create short videos of themselves in different looks, including our very own Nomuzi Mabena and Shamiso Mosaka.





The girl is boring with her hair but I had FOMO😭😹#dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/NidDlKsfAx — Shameless. (@Shamiso_) August 20, 2019





However, there are some who couldn't join in on the hype because they don't have enough wigs/weaves to create the different looks.





Your wcw wanted to participate on the #dmxchallenge but she owns 2 wigs — Joe 🎹 (@probeatz808) August 21, 2019





DMX is said to be working with Juicy J on the “Three 6 Mafia Reunion Tour".