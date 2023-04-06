The second trailer for the highly anticipated Barbie movie has dropped, and folk are losing their minds. The trailer offers another peak into Barbie’s world, but it’s not the bubblegum pink decor and perfect human dolls that are causing such a stir.

It’s the opening scene of the trailer that has people talking. The scene shows Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, walking down a pink hallway wearing her famous furry slip-on high heels. She then steps out of her high heels and places her perfectly pedicured toes on the floor, but without putting her heels down.

As we all know, Barbie doll's feet are permanently arched that way. WELCOME TO BARBIE LAND, did you bring your rollerblades? 🌟 #BarbieTheMovie only in theaters July 21. pic.twitter.com/gBKLlF0aCI — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) April 4, 2023 It’s this fine detail and Robbie’s feet that have tweeps obsessed with the shot. By simply searching “Barbie’s feet” on Twitter you’ll find hundreds of feet-obsessed users raving about them and the brilliant shot.

“NO foot fetish but when she stepped out of the shoes and her feet stayed in barbie formation i lost my mind,” a tweep posted. NO foot fetish but when she stepped out of the shoes and her feet stayed in barbie formation i lost my mind — lili (@cyberhellI) April 4, 2023 “I loved the Barbie trailer, but the way that Twitter is posting and re-posting that shot of Barbie’s feet is about to start a mass foot fetish in unison,” commented another. “ok y’all are a little too obsessed with that picture of Barbie’s feet it’s gettin a bit suspicious… whole timeline foaming at the mouth it’s giving wikifeet,” noted another.